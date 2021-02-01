CHEYENNE – Wyoming hemp permits/testing updates, hemp grain weed management and hemp seed oil information are among topics at concurrent workshops in Cheyenne, Powell, Torrington, Wheatland and Worland Feb. 3.
The workshops are offered by the University of Wyoming Extension.
“This free workshop via Zoom is good for anyone interested in how hemp is coming along in Wyoming,” said John Connett, an integrated pest management specialist and hemp agronomist with UW Extension. “The weed control in hemp presentation at 9 a.m. is outstanding and packed with valuable information.”
Connett said those interested can attend host locations or view the Zoom sessions from their own locations.
The Zoom link is https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/98053534954.
Growers can also find the UW Extension hemp webpage at http://bit.ly/wyo-hemp and to sign up for Wyoming hemp news on the email listserv.
Local hosts will start the workshop at 8 a.m. with an opening topic. Twenty-minute Zoom sessions are 9-11 a.m. followed by a 10-minute live question-and-answer session.
Zoom speakers and topics are:
- 9 a.m. – Hemp grain weed management, Jeff Kostuik, director of agronomy support, Hemp Production Services, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- 9:30 a.m. - Hemp seed oil introduction, Roger Gussiaas, president Healthy Oilseeds, LLC Carrington, N.D.
- 10 a.m. – Montana hemp variety trial information, Perry Miller, cropping systems professor, Montana State University
- 10:30 a.m. – Wyoming hemp permits/testing update, Wes Brown, hemp lead, Wyoming Department of Agriculture
Extension educators serve as location hosts. Locations and hosts are:
- Cheyenne - Room 409, Pathfinder Building, 1400 E. College Dr., Laramie County Community College. Catherine Wissner, 307-633-4480.
- Powell - Park County Fairgrounds, 655 E 5th. Jeremiah Vardiman, 1-307-754-8836 or jvardima@uwyo.edu.
- Torrington - Conference room at the Goshen County Resource Center, 4516 US Hwy. 26/85. Brian Sebade, bsebade@uwyo.edu, with Carrie Eberle, Carrie.Eberle@uwyo.edu. Call 1-307-532-2436 for more information.
- Wheatland – Platte County extension office, 57 Antelope Gap Rd. Leroy Jons, 1-307-322-3667 or cjons2@uwyo.edu.
- Worland - Washakie County Extension Office, 1200 Culbertson St. Caitlin Youngquist, 1-307-347-3140 or cyoungqu@uwyo.edu.
For more information, contact Connett at 307-766-5022.