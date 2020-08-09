LARAMIE – Grow a green thumb with the Master Gardener online training program Sept. 3-Dec. 10 by registering at bit.ly/master-gardener-2020.
“This 14-week online Master Gardener training provides over 40 hours of gardening education,” Chris Hilgert, University of Wyoming Extension Master Gardener statewide coordinator, said in a news release. “Whether you are a new or an experienced gardener, you can expect to learn how to successfully grow plants in your Wyoming landscapes and gardens.”
Live classes are taught by UW Extension specialists and educators experienced in their fields. Classes are also recorded for students unable to attend the live classes and for review.
Topics include: Introduction and overview of the UW Extension Master Gardener program; basic botany; soils; season extension; vegetables and herbs; fruit trees and berry crops; site analysis and landscape design; herbaceous plants; wood plants; lawn care; Integrated Pest Management and pesticide safety; plant diseases and diagnosing plant problems; weed management; entomology; volunteering in the UW Extension Master Gardener program.
Registration costs $75. For more information, contact Hilgert at chilgert@uwyo.edu.