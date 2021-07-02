LARAMIE – The Growing Grapes in Wyoming Symposium in Sheridan is the first event of a three-year effort to provide specialized education for cultivating grapes in Wyoming.
The event is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, at the University of Wyoming’s Sheridan Research and Extension Center, 1090 Dome Loop, near Sheridan College.
The symposium will focus on the management of grapes at the end of the growing season into harvest, shared Jeremiah Vardiman, UW Extension educator. The symposium is open to everyone, including those who are not growing grapes yet.
For more information, and to register, visit http://bit.ly/WYGrapes2021. Tickets go on sale the morning of July 5, with a limit of 60 tickets. Tickets are $26 per day, and individuals get to select which sessions they attend on the second day. Registration provides refreshments and snacks throughout the day and a full lunch.