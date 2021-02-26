LARAMIE – A University of Wyoming Extension publication, “Climate Change on the Range: Monitoring and Adaption for Sustainability,” is now available for download as a PDF at https://bit.ly/MP-139.
The publication offers a source of information that covers the major rangeland regions of the U.S. highlighting projected changes, problems that might be encountered and indicators that can be useful for seeing and adapting to changes on the landscape, said Jessica Windh, Sustainable Rangelands Roundtable project manager.
“As policymakers grapple with legislation and regulation to improve resilience to climate change and better provide for carbon sequestration, rangeland ecosystems play a critical role in deliberations about these challenges and solutions,” said Windh.
This publication is designed to help all rangeland producers and land managers as they seek to adapt and steward rangeland resources in a changing climate, Windh said.