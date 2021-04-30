LARAMIE – Two University of Wyoming Extension publications to help Wyomingites diversify their landscapes are available for download as a PDF or ePub format.
“Adding annuals and perennials is a great way to add color and interest to a landscape,” said Chris Hilgert, statewide extension Master Gardener coordinator and co-author.
Landscaping: Flowering Annuals for Wyoming, found at https://bit.ly/B1170R, outlines the various species and cultivators available for Wyoming climates.
Landscaping: Herbaceous Perennials for Wyoming, found at http://bit.ly/WY-perennials, gives tips on raising dozens of different plants and discusses soil and bed preparation, planting, water, mulching, fertilizing, staking, pests, fall cleanup and winter care.
Established perennials are drought tolerant, fairly low maintenance and will continue to bloom for many years, shared Hilgert.
“Now a good time to start planning for those flowering plants,” said Karen Panter, extension horticulture specialist and co-author, in a news release.