Herding cattle

A rider herds cattle along the Green River Drift route to Forest Service pastures in the Upper Green River drainage on June 17, 2020. Some of the livestock will inevitably be killed and eaten by grizzly bears while grazing the high country.

 WyoFile Photo/Angus M. Thuermer, Jr.

CHEYENNE – A new series of publications from the University of Wyoming Extension examines the economic impacts of eliminating livestock grazing on federal land in Wyoming, Idaho and Oregon.

While some groups advocate for the removal of all federal grazing, UW Professor Emeritus David Taylor and colleagues John Tanaka and Kristie Maczko found that such changes would have lasting repercussions for ranchers and rural communities, according to a news release.


