LARAMIE – Concurrent Wyoming hemp workshops will take place in Cheyenne, Powell, Torrington, Wheatland and Worland Jan. 13 and Feb. 3. The workshops are led by the University of Wyoming Extension.
Those interested can attend at the host locations or view the Zoom sessions from their own location, said John Connett, an integrated pest management specialist and hemp agronomist with UW Extension.
“These 2021 Wyoming hemp workshops are a great way to stay current on this crop,” he said. “Growers can also find the UW Extension hemp webpage at http://bit.ly/wyo-hemp and to sign up for Wyoming hemp news on the email listserv.” The Zoom link for both sessions is https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/98053534954.
Local hosts will start the workshops at 8 a.m. with an opening topic. Twenty-minute Zoom sessions take place 9-11 a.m., followed by a 10-minute live question-and-answer session. The local host will resume the workshop and finish with a topic or guest speaker.
Zoom speakers and topics are:
• 9 a.m. – Hemp grain weed management, Jeff Kostuik, director of operations in central Canada and the U.S. for Hemp Genetics International
• 9:30 a.m. – Hemp seed oil introduction, Roger Gussiaas, president Healthy Oilseeds, Carrington, North Dakota
• 10 a.m. – Montana hemp variety trial information, Perry Miller, cropping systems professor, Montana State University
• 10:30 a.m. – Wyoming hemp permits/testing update, Wes Brown, hemp lead, Wyoming Department of Agriculture
• Extension educators serve as location hosts. In southeast Wyoming, locations and hosts are:
• Cheyenne – Room 409, Pathfinder Building, 1400 E. College Drive, Laramie County Community College. Catherine Wissner, 307-633-4480.
• Torrington – Conference room at the Goshen County Resource Center, 4516 U.S. Highway 26/85. Brian Sebade, bsebade@uwyo.edu, with Carrie Eberle, Carrie.Eberle@uwyo.edu. Call 1-307-532-2436 for more information.
• Wheatland – Platte Valley Bank, 200 16th St. Leroy Jons, 1-307-322-3667 or cjons2@uwyo.edu.
For more information, contact Connett at 307-766-5022.