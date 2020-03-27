Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. High 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.