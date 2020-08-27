CHEYENNE – Local gardeners have an updated resource at their fingertips.
An updated version of “Gardening: Vegetables in Wyoming,” publication B-1115R, is available for download as a PDF, HTML or ePub at https://bit.ly/wyo-grow-vegetables.
“The basic information was still valid, but varieties change all the time,” Karen Panter, University of Wyoming Extension horticulture specialist, said in a release from the UW Extension. “We’ve updated variety information to include more recent introductions.”
Tips in this publication include crop selection, soil preparation and irrigation.
“It’s geared toward homeowners across Wyoming, especially now when more people are trying to be more self-sufficient,” said Panter.