LARAMIE – University of Wyoming football fans traveling to Laramie for Saturday’s 2 p.m. season opener against Montana State University may find some disruption of traditional traffic routes due to construction.
While the main arterials of Grand Avenue and Third Street will be fully open, much of Interstate 80 within the city limits is restricted to one lane each direction, and detours are in place for traffic on North 15th Street and Reynolds Street.
There is a closure of 15th Street between Ivinson Avenue and the Wyoming Union parking lot, but travelers can access the Wyoming Union and University Store from the north on 15th Street – with a detour between Gibbon and Bradley streets – as well as from Willett Drive. The University Store will be open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Pedestrians can still access the central campus through Fraternity Mall, as well.
People traveling to reach the pass-required parking areas near War Memorial Stadium are advised to use 22nd and 30th streets. Free parking for those without passes will be available on 30th Street.
On I-80, crews are continuing work between the Curtis Street and Third Street interchanges (mile markers 310-313). Expect lane closures, reduced speed limits and other potential delays through this area. Game day traffic may want to exit at 310 or 316 and travel through town to avoid some of these delays.
After a year of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW’s traditional tailgating and pregame activities resume this weekend in parking lots near the stadium and the Indoor Practice Facility. UW is recommending, but not requiring, masks indoors for voluntary public events, including athletics.