LARAMIE – With the first case of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, confirmed in Wyoming, University of Wyoming leaders decided Thursday morning to double the length of spring break, which starts next week.
However, students who need to return to campus will have access to their dormitories and food services.
Classes now won’t resume until March 30, and it’s possible that the virus will force all classes online.
Despite spring break being extended for another week, UW’s revised schedule is not expected to extend the length of the semester, which is scheduled to end May 15.
UW Acting President Neil Theobald made the announcement via email after meeting early Thursday with the university’s COVID-19 task force, which consists of dozens of members of the campus community.
In his email, Theobald retracted a request he made on Wednesday, when he asked all members of the campus community to self-quarantine for 14 days after traveling to any areas where a “state of emergency” has been declared.
Governors in almost half of U.S. states have declared states of emergency, including Colorado, where about 1,800 UW students are from.
An Albany County emergency management official said Thursday the risk remains low for serious disruptions to daily life a day after the first case in the state was reported.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie confirmed it conducted one test for COVID-19 earlier in the week that came back negative as of Thursday, a spokeswoman told the Laramie Boomerang. A “minimal” number of additional tests conducted Thursday are also pending, she said.
The hospital will start operating a nurse triage line at 8 a.m. today, urging those with flu-like symptoms to call for the best course of action.
Shelves in local stores were emptied of toilet paper and disinfecting products as local residents prepared for a possible outbreak. Even so, most local institutions continued operating with little to no disruptions heading into the weekend.
While the University of Wyoming has extended spring break because of the new COVID-19, WyoTech plans to continue classes as normal. With a student population of fewer than 250 and no spring break before the March 24 graduation, the threat appears low. But with new students coming soon after, WyoTech has not yet determined what its plans are. If there are coronavirus cases confirmed in Laramie, however, classes will likely be canceled.
Albany County School District 1 is preparing teachers to continue classes from home in the event of closures. The district is also providing meals for students and families on free and reduced lunches. The district’s employees would also not experience pay decreases if schools close for an extended period, Superintendent Jubal Yennie said. High school trips to Europe were canceled and the district will go to added lngths for classes post-spring break.
“ACSD1 will initially implement a 48-hour fever free standard. Students must stay home if they have a fever. If the fever persists longer than 48 hours, students will need to stay home for seven days, consult a health care professional, and get clearance from a physician prior to returning to school,” Yennie wrote.
Laramie’s senior care homes restricted visitor hours and extended efforts Thursday to monitor those entering and exiting the facilities.
At least one home will move to completely restrict visitation should a coronavirus case be confirmed locally.
Beginning last week, UW asked faculty to make plans for the possibility of all classes going online.
“Students are advised to take with them any materials they might need to resume instruction in an online format,” Theobald said Wednesday.
UW’s IT services has also scheduled several training sessions to teach employees how to use several pieces of software for “remote work,” like Zoom and Office 365 Remote.
UW has also cancelled several international trips, and Theobald is asking “all departments and campus members to assess the necessity of both international and domestic travel.”
On Thursday, Theobald also urged also students currently studying in Europe for the spring semester to return home immediately.
UW has banned all university-related international travel and “all university-reimbursed domestic travel must be postponed or canceled unless an exception is granted by your dean or vice president.”
Theobald said Thursday morning that “the week after spring break will be dedicated to assisting instructional faculty whose courses are currently delivered face-to-face in developing, redesigning and delivering courses and curriculum through distance modalities.”
“Faculty should plan for short- and long-term delivery of courses,” he said. “Faculty should assess whether course content is more suitable for WyoCourses, Zoom or other distance modalities.”