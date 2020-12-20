LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming meats judging team placed within the top five of all but two contests this season, despite setbacks from COVID-19. Team members include Grace Corrette of Brighton, Colorado; Hunter Valasek of Savannah, Missouri; Abby Vogl of Elizabeth, Colorado; and Sam Wolf of Biggsville, Illinois.
Practices this past spring looked a lot different than their traditional practices, said coach Sierra Jepsen, assistant lecturer in the Department of Animal Science. Instead of meeting at the meat lab at 5 a.m. during the weekday and the traditional six-hour long Saturday practice, the team met via Zoom for virtual practices.
While the team missed some traditional team-building components, such as traveling together in the van to get to contests and enjoying team dinners, they were still grateful to have some normalcy and consistency judging meat provided, Jepsen said.
The team attended four contests in person during the spring, including the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Southwestern in Fort Worth, Texas, the Iowa State Invitational in Ames and the Houston Stock Show in Texas. They finished the season with three virtual contests during the fall, including the virtual South Plains, virtual American Royal and virtual High Plains contest. Team honors included winning the American Royal contest, held virtually this year.
- At the National Western Stock Show, the team placed seventh overall, fifth in pork judging, sixth in reasons and sixth in specifications. Valasek was 12th overall, 12th overall beef, 13th total placing, 13th beef judging, 14th beef grading and 15th reasons. Corrette was first in pork judging, ninth reasons and tenth specifications.
- At the Southwestern, the team placed fifth overall, fifth beef grading, fifth pork judging, fifth beef judging, fifth reasons and fifth total beef. Corrette was seventh overall, third pork judging, seventh reasons, ninth lamb judging, 10th specifications and 11th placings. Vogl was 13th pork judging.
- At the Iowa State Invitational, overall, the team placed fifth, first in processed meats, first in placings, second in pork judging and fourth in reasons, with Vogl taking first in pork judging, third in total placings and fourth in processed meats.
- They rounded out the spring semester with Houston Shock Show, placing fourth in pork judging and fifth in beef grading and Corrette was fourth overall, third total placings, fifth pork judging, seventh beef grading, eighth total beef and 15th specifications.
- During the virtual American Royal, the team placed first overall, first beef grading, first reasons and first specifications. Corrette was high individual, first reasons, first specifications, fifth placings and highest set written in beef carcass, beef ribs and pork loins. Valasek was second overall, first placings, third beef grading, third reasons and third specifications. Vogl was ninth overall, second specifications and fourth reasons.
- At the final contest of the season, virtual High Plains, the team finished second overall, second specifications, second reasons and third beef grading. Corrette was high individual, first specifications, second reasons, seventh beef grading and made the All-American Team. Valasek was third overall, first placings, second specification, third reasons, highest set written for beef carcass and hams. Wolf finished fifth in beef grading, and Vogl received the Rachel Hamilton Spirit Award.
“I was wildly impressed with their work ethic and their continuous desire to keep improving,” said Jepsen. “This has been one of the most enjoyable teams I’ve had the pleasure of coaching. They were always positive, always having fun, always willing to work hard.”