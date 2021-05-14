Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories from the weeklong University of Wyoming Board of Trustees meetings.
LARAMIE – By the end of Tuesday’s University of Wyoming Board of Trustees session, 21 colleges, schools and divisions had presented their fiscal year 2022 budget proposals.
A consolidated view of UW finances showcased a $27.1 million reduction in its unrestricted operating budget for fiscal year 2022. The loss, in part, is due to low enrollment numbers because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the gradual loss of state-appropriated monies.
Although several strategies have already been adopted to make up for the loss, including increased tuition and student fees, cutbacks on direct financial assistance to students and job eliminations, UW President Ed Seidel has a long-term vision for UW finance that doesn’t involve taking financial aid from students or jobs from employees.
As it is, the university seems to rely primarily on tuition rates, appropriations and private gifts to generate revenue, which, according to the UW Foundation website, is a very important source of income.
“We need to really think about diversifying our revenue as a university,” Seidel said during his budget proposal presentation.
Seidel suggested that working with more federal entities, such as the National Science Foundation, should be a higher priority for UW.
“The reason I’m stressing (federal appropriations) so much is … I think it’s the kind of thing the university hasn’t been as active in the past [and] really working with the federal channels for funding,” Seidel said.
The majority of his board presentation focused on his extensive work with federal delegation on the “Endless Frontier Act” – a bill that not only sounds like it was born of Star Trek, but establishes a new directorate for technology and innovation through the NSF.
The bill would provide billions of dollars for tech research and development at academic institutions, research organizations and laboratories and business, according to language used in the bill.
The original Frontier bill outlined $100 billion for the directorate, but has since been amended to $40 billion as it moves through Congress. A portion of this would be redirected to the Department of Energy’s National Laboratories, according to Protocol, a media company from the publisher of Politico.
The challenge UW faces when looking to federal agencies such as the NSF for grants or appropriations is competitive candidacy. Seidel appeared less than confident UW is competitive for this emerging increase in federal funding.
But that hasn’t deterred the president from improving the university’s position.
“[I] have been working with our federal delegation and with the delegation of the entire rural Mountain West,” Seidel said. He added that he’s also been in collaboration with several research entities in the Dakotas, Montana and Idaho.
“I want to make sure that we’re in a very good position to receive some of those funds,” Seidel said.
His activism on federal appropriations has led him to confer with the NSF and U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo.
Efforts to make UW a more attractive candidate for future federal funding could result in significant increases in future funding, Seidel said.
“The president sees the opportunity to build on the status (UW) has as a successful institution … and he knows we can do better,” Vice President of UW Marketing and Communications Chad Baldwin said during a phone interview with the Boomerang Thursday.
Until legislation passes, however, Seidel is keeping a diligent eye on the bill while developing a conceptual plan for receiving federal funds in the future.
He is working closely with a network of people at the NSF and various federal and national labs across the country, Baldwin said. He hopes to create partnerships with other research institutions and national labs.
“By ourselves, it would be very difficult to receive those sorts of funds,” Baldwin said.
Seidel is a former employee of the NSF, and Baldwin mentioned Seidel has developed a network of individuals and had preliminary discussions concerning the Frontier bill and potential partnerships.
Other items discussed
According to Seidel’s research, about $400,000 is budgeted annually for recruitment and retention of academic and administrative employees.
“That’s not a whole lot,” he said.
Seidel expressed the importance of increasing funds for recruitment and retention, and said he wants to widen this area of the budget by “significantly [increasing] the amount of funding that would be much larger than we’re used to having.”
He did not disclose an exact amount.
Additionally, Seidel announced that two new positions in the Office of Government Relations (also known as the Office of Governmental and Community Affairs) will be staffed this upcoming year to manage federal and state activities. There will be no additional costs or net budget increases, as the two positions are funded through existing parts of administration, Seidel said.