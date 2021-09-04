CHEYENNE – On Sunday, Frederick Douglass Dixon will speak at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. He will revisit a famous speech given by Martin Luther King Jr. a year before he was assassinated.
In a message titled “The Other America, Revisited,” Dixon examines the ages-old adage that “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
He will speak during Highlands’ 10 a.m. worship service. People who have been vaccinated are welcome in the sanctuary at 2390 Pattison Ave. (masks are encouraged), or anyone can watch on Zoom. If you’d like the link or need more information, email Rev. Rodger McDaniel at rmc81448@gmail.com.
A lifelong resident of Chicago, Fredrick Douglass Dixon is an educator, historian and community advocate. He is the director of the University of Wyoming’s Black Studies Center and an assistant professor in the African American and Diaspora department. The theoretical perspective that self-improvement is the basis of community development guides his actions as a scholar-activist.
Dixon is devoted to providing successful pathways for the most at-risk students toward access, matriculation and the ultimate goal of graduation. He believes the responsibilities of the professoriate include connecting the classroom with the larger community.