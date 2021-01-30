LARAMIE – Dr. Andrea Burrows has been named this year’s Outstanding Science Teacher Educator of the Year by the Association for Science Teacher Education (ASTE). She received recognition during their virtual international conference held Jan. 14 – 15. Burrows is a professor at the University of Wyoming School of Teacher Education.
The award recognizes the individual achievements and contributions of ASTE members in the first 10 years of their careers. Burrows has served at UW as a science educator for over nine years. Her list of accomplishments and contribution to the education community are long and illustrious. As a teacher of teachers, her work has benefited countless K-20 teachers and students, as well as community members.
“Dr. Burrows is a shining example of a professor who combines amazing teaching abilities, strong community service, critical research, scholarship and grant work to provide the best possible education for our UW students,” said Leslie Rush, interim dean of the UW College of Education.
As an educator, her focus is primarily on secondary teachers and students in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines.
“I didn’t set off to do this particular job,” Burrows said. She had started her career teaching math and science to middle and high schoolers in Florida and Virginia. She did this for 12 years. After a life change brought her to Cincinnati, Ohio, a neighbor mentioned that Northern Kentucky University was looking for someone to teach an education course as an adjunct professor. She accepted the position, and has been fostering the talent of future teachers ever since.
“I just fell in love with it. I felt like I was making more of a difference,” she said.
She received her Doctor in Education from the University of Cincinnati in 2011. After earning her Ed. D., she accepted an assistant professor position at UW.
This is not her first award from ASTE. In 2019, she was awarded the John C. Park National Technology Leadership Initiative Fellowship, and in 2020 she received the organization’s Innovation in Teaching Science Teachers award.
Burrows’ love of science stemmed from her love of nature. Growing up in Florida, she was mesmerized by the outdoors.
“I can remember sitting outside and counting ants as a little girl, and then telling my parents all about it,” she said with a laugh. She would dig through stacks at her public library for science and nature books. That love blossomed into a career fostering other people’s passion for science and math.
Burrows has a tremendous number of achievements as a science educator. She leads a grant program to recruit students with STEM backgrounds into the teaching field, which has helped recruit 51 secondary science and mathematics teachers since 2013. She is also an accomplished researcher, and has contributed to numerous publications. She has served as an editor in many academic journals, including the Journal of Science Teacher Education and Computers in Education Journal.
She noted that her most memorable moments throughout her storied career have come from hearing from her former students when they are teaching in their own classrooms. She said she will frequently get calls from past students to run a class exercise by her or ask her advice about an issue. She explained that it was a powerful feeling that her students still wanted to engage and collaborate with her even after they graduate.
“There is no better reward than helping and supporting others. Watching people grow and flourish is incredible,” said Burrows.
She also emphasized that, throughout her career, UW has given her space to be creative and think outside the box.
“They didn’t make me conform,” she said. She added that integrated STEM education wasn’t a hot topic 10 years ago like it is today. She has met pushback in her career, and the freedom and space granted to her by UW is reflected in this award. She said that she is continually grateful and inspired by her colleagues across all disciplines.
When asked about advice for people launching into a career, teaching or otherwise, Burrows said, “Know that there will be failures, and we have to work through them. For every grant I have received, I’ve had several rejections. It’s OK to fail and try again.”