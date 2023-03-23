University of Wyoming-winter

The University of Wyoming campus was cold and quiet on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as students headed home for winter break.

 Laramie Boomerang/File

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming will receive $120 million to complete long-planned construction projects, and many UW employees will receive pay raises, as a result of action by the Wyoming Legislature.

As part of the supplemental budget approved during the 2023 general session, several initiatives at the heart of UW’s land-grant mission also will receive additional one-time and ongoing funding.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus