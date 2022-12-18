University of Wyoming

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming is powering through inflation and past budget setbacks to continue a range of planned construction projects across campus and the state.

UW made multiple capital construction funding requests to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee this week. The Legislature will make final decisions on whether to grant these requests during its budget session that begins Jan. 10.

