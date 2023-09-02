Ellen Currano

UW Professor Ellen Currano touches the Cretaceous/Paleogene (K-Pg) boundary in the Denver Basin.

 Regan Dunn

LARAMIE – Using clues from the fossil record, researchers at the University of Wyoming are traveling back in time to study a mass extinction event that occurred 66 million years ago. Their goal is to better understand how and when life rebounded after a meteor wiped out 75% of species on Earth.

The five-year study is part of a multidisciplinary effort led by the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and funded by a nearly $3 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Seven collaborating research institutions, including multiple universities and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, are involved in the project.

