LARAMIE – University of Wyoming researchers have demonstrated that pulverized coal powder can be converted into higher-value nano-graphite in a microwave oven.
The discovery is another step forward in the effort to find alternative uses for Wyoming’s Powder River Basin coal, at a time when coal demand is declining due to concerns about climate change.
In a paper published in the journal “Nano-Structures & Nano-Objects,” the UW researchers report that they successfully converted raw coal powder into nano-graphite – used as a lubricant and in items ranging from fire extinguishers to lithium ion batteries.
Previous research showed microwaves can be used to reduce the moisture content of coal and remove sulfur and other minerals, but most methods require specific chemical pretreatment of the coal. However, UW’s researchers simply ground raw Powder River Basin coal into powder, placed the coal on copper foil and sealed it in glass containers with a mixture of argon and hydrogen gases, then microwaved the mixture for three to 45 minutes – 15 minutes was optimum. A conventional microwave oven was chosen because of convenience and because it provided the desired levels of radiation.
The sparks caused by the microwaves generated the high temperatures necessary to transform the coal powder into polycrystalline graphite. The researchers say this new method of coal conversion could be refined and performed at a larger scale to yield both a higher quality and quantity of nano-graphite materials.