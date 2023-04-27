LARAMIE – A collaboration between University of Wyoming researchers and a wind energy company has provided new insights into the use of high-performance computing to predict wind resources.
A team led by Michael Stoellinger, an associate professor in UW’s Department of Mechanical and Energy Systems Engineering and co-director of the Wind Energy Research Center, compared sophisticated computer simulations of wind flow with data recorded at the Power Company of Wyoming’s Sierra Madre wind farm site near Rawlins. The research was selected as a featured article in the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy.
The researchers concluded that their predictive simulations – conducted on the National Center for Atmospheric Research-Wyoming Supercomputing Center near Cheyenne, as well as at UW’s Advanced Research Computing Center – were quite accurate when compared with actual data recordings of wind speeds and duration at the site near Rawlins. Such modeling helps with the siting of wind energy projects.
Stoellinger expressed appreciation to the Power Company of Wyoming for sharing the data, noting that it’s unusual for companies to do so.
The research was funded by both the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.