LARAMIE – A collaboration between University of Wyoming researchers and a wind energy company has provided new insights into the use of high-performance computing to predict wind resources.

A team led by Michael Stoellinger, an associate professor in UW’s Department of Mechanical and Energy Systems Engineering and co-director of the Wind Energy Research Center, compared sophisticated computer simulations of wind flow with data recorded at the Power Company of Wyoming’s Sierra Madre wind farm site near Rawlins. The research was selected as a featured article in the Journal of Renewable and Sustainable Energy.

