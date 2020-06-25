CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program is working with early care and education centers in Laramie County to encourage kids to grow gardens and lead them to eat more fruits and vegetables, according to a news release.
Teaching about healthy food and being active, as well as assisting ECEs in making healthy policy changes, is one of the ways CNP supports the health of our communities, CNP Director Mindy Meuli said in the release. These efforts are part of a statewide effort to decrease youth obesity through the Healthy Policies Toolkit.
The Healthy Policies Toolkit was developed in 2019 through a partnership among CNP, Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Department of Health, Maternal and Child Division. The toolkit was adapted from the Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures intervention developed by Nemours, a pediatric health system in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.
CNP can provide technical assistance to qualifying ECEs wanting to develop and implement healthy policies, but due to COVID-19 and maintaining social distancing, planned work with ECEs had to adapt. Growing gardens is one way Laramie County CNP and its ECE partners decided to add some healthy changes.
Kiddie Kastle, the Montessori School of Cheyenne, Creative Compass School, Little Friends Daycare, Cheri’s Daycare and Debbie’s House Daycare all started gardens this year.
CNP educators started the seeds for all the ECE gardens, which were planted in early June.
