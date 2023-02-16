UW Orr Hall

University of Wyoming’s Orr Hall as seen in this 2019 Laramie Boomerang file photo. About 200 UW students were temporarily displaced overnight after a fire broke out and was contained to one room on the second floor of the eight-floor dormitory.

 Laramie Boomerang/File

LARAMIE — While the damage was minimal, the inconvenience was major for about 200 University of Wyoming students living in the on-campus Orr Hall dormitory.

According to a news release from the Laramie Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday because of a Notifier Alarm.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus