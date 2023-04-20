CHEYENNE – Seven sorority members at the University of Wyoming were given until Thursday to identify themselves as plaintiffs in a lawsuit, and six have provided their names.
The amended lawsuit was filed in federal district court after Judge Alan Johnson denied two requests to proceed anonymously, as they seek legal remedy for the acceptance of the first transgender woman into Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
“Plaintiffs have chosen to level accusations against Defendants,” Johnson wrote in his most recent request denial. “They must now shoulder the burden of those accusations and walk in the public eye. Balancing the public interest against Plaintiffs’ showings of no personal physical harm, I arrive where I landed last week: this is not one of those few exceptional cases involving a real danger of physical harm.”
Cheyenne attorneys Cassie Craven and John Knepper represent the plaintiffs and have gone back and forth with the judge since their original filing at the end of March. They adhered to the final order denying anonymity and filed the new 70-page complaint on the day of the deadline.
Jalyn Westenbroek, Hannah Holtmeier, Allison Coghan, Grace Choate, Madeline Ramar and Megan Kosar were named as plaintiffs. They are all students at the University of Wyoming and were members of Kappa at the time the student was considered for membership.
Only one former plaintiff was not listed in the new filing.
As well as providing their own identities, the complaint now includes the name of defendant Artemis Langford. She was referred to in the previous filing as “Terry Smith” and with “he/him” pronouns, and the new complaint continued to use male pronouns.
This aligns with a substantial portion of the complaint alleging Langford is not a woman, despite identifying as one, and arguments that her acceptance into the sorority goes against the concept of a “single-sex organization.”
“Artemis Langford is not a woman as that word has been adopted and understood by Kappa Kappa Gamma for the past 150 years,” according to the court documents. “Artemis Langford is not an adult female human being. Artemis Langford would not have been eligible for membership in Kappa Kappa Gamma in 1870, nor would he have been eligible during any subsequent time since Kappa’s founding. Artemis Langford is not eligible for Kappa membership today.”
Although names have been added to the verified complaint, the contents remain the same.
The lawsuit explains how the plaintiffs view the national Kappa Kappa Gamma leaders as responsible for Langford’s “wrongful membership” and say they violated their fiduciary duties. They alleged the defendants refused their demands to prevent violations of the sorority’s restrictions on membership, were forceful on the issue and the correct voting process was not utilized for considering Langford.
They also upheld prior accusations of inappropriate conduct by the transgender student, such as asking women “about what vaginas looked like, breast cup size, whether some women were considering breast reductions, and birth control” or staring at women at a yoga event.
The sorority members argue her behavior is made “more threatening because Langford is sexually interested in women. Langford has a profile on Tinder – an online dating application – through which he seeks to meet women.”
An emphasis was placed on her behavior at a slumber party for the Kappa initiation ceremony, and said her behavior was “inappropriate and threatening.” She didn’t spend the night, but returned the next morning and allegedly stood silently in the corner while other pledges changed from their pajamas.
“Ms. Kosar did not know that Langford had returned. Ms. Kosar had not slept wearing a bra,” according to an experience described by one of the plaintiffs. “She faced away from the others and removed her shirt. After she had put on a new shirt, Ms. Kosar turned around and discovered Langford staring at her. After the morning activities, another Kappa member informed Ms. Kosar that while watching her, Langford had become sexually aroused. He stood by the door with his hands over his genitals.
“Since that event, Langford has repeatedly asked Ms. Kosar about her romantic attachments.”
Plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages for these acts, but there are a number of other requests made in the prayer for relief section of the lawsuit. They seek damages from the sorority and its Fraternal Council President Mary Pat Rooney, as well as Kappa Kappa Gamma Building Co. and Langford.
They also requested a declaratory judgment that “under the organization’s corporate governance documents, including its Bylaws, Standing Rules and Policies, Langford is not eligible for membership in Kappa Kappa Gamma Fraternity and his purported admission is therefore void.”
There are two other judgments requested that state the defendants have violated their obligations to the organization by admitting Langford, and they have violated the housing contract.
Craven declined to comment on matters of safety or where they see the case going, and Knepper didn’t respond to a request before deadline.
The matter of anonymity has concluded, so it is now in the hands of the judge to decide whether the lawsuit has standing in federal district court.