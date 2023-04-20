Kappa Kappa Gamma 5 - updated

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house is pictured on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Members of the sorority have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Casper challenging the admission of a transgender woman as a member.

 Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE – Seven sorority members at the University of Wyoming were given until Thursday to identify themselves as plaintiffs in a lawsuit, and six have provided their names.

The amended lawsuit was filed in federal district court after Judge Alan Johnson denied two requests to proceed anonymously, as they seek legal remedy for the acceptance of the first transgender woman into Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

