LARAMIE – State and academic officials hope that tourism in Wyoming, its No. 2 industry by revenue, will get a boost with a new educational initiative that aims to collaborate with industry to expand the economy and training opportunities.
The effort is getting some state funds, and the officials are eyeing additional money in coming years, they told those at an event Wednesday at the University of Wyoming. The Legislature, meanwhile, is meeting at the state Capitol in Cheyenne to deliberate on a budget for the 2023-24 biennium, which begins July 1.
This latest subprogram is part of Gov. Mark Gordon's Wyoming Innovation Partnership; UW said the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality initiative is launching with $3.14 million. For WIP overall, Gordon's budget request to lawmakers included some $55 million for two years, UW President Ed Seidel told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The new plan was unveiled during a ribbon cutting event to launch WORTH. At the event, Dan McCoy was announced as the interim executive director of WORTH; McCoy has led a related UW outdoor recreation and tourism management degree program.
The idea for something like WORTH began several years ago, when McCoy spoke to tourism executives about the then-nascent outdoor recreation program, he recalled for the audience of a few dozen in-person attendees. (A webcast was available.)
While stakeholders were excited back in 2017, they also wanted to know "what else is the university doing to advance these critical industries," McCoy said. "Our response is, 'Trust us,'" and once the outdoors program was running, there would be further developments. The new plan is "the next logical step."
WORTH has several "pillars," in the description of officials, including John Koprowski, dean of the Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. It includes academics, working with stakeholders, doing research that can help the tourism industry further develop and having a sort of extension program statewide.
WORTH "lends an element of credibility" to tourism in the state and "legitimizes" it, said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. She is among the members of the new UW program's advisory committee.
WIP has already received about $25 million, with some $14 million for UW, the school's president, Seidel, told the audience. "It's not only here (at UW), it's in collaboration with the community colleges." That's a "multiplier effect."
WIP's initial funding was $27 million, according to Michael Pearlman, Gordon's communications director. The governor "requested an additional $55 million in" federal American Rescue Plan Act money for the second phase of WIP, covering the year through June 2024, Pearlman wrote in an email. "The Legislature's budget bill contains $27 million for the two-year biennium (2023 and 2024)."
A goal of WORTH is to find "homegrown talent," Seidel said in an interview. In meeting with his community college counterparts, he said they plan for "specific outcomes." He said such benchmarks could help achieve goals that a joint legislative appropriations committee sought in recommending WIP get approximately $27.5 million for next year – and then another $27.5 million in 2024 "if we meet certain milestones."