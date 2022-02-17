CHEYENNE – A University of Wyoming program that helps smaller and newer businesses get funding and otherwise grow will soon expand to have a home base in the Capital City, UW announced Thursday.
The Cheyenne campus of Laramie County Community College will play host to the IMPACT 307 start-up business incubator program. The program already has three main locations, including at UW's main campus in Laramie, and now it will add a fourth, in Cheyenne at LCCC.
As part of this move, the "new incubator space will be co-located" at the community college here with the state university’s other so-called business resource network partners, according to the announcement.
The various programs will have several thousand square feet on the fourth floor of LCCC's Clay Pathfinder Building. And IMPACT 307 is slated to get its own full-time staffer at LCCC, said IMPACT Laramie Interim Director Fred Schmechel. That person, in turn, would report to him, said Schmechel, who himself graduated from LCCC, lives in Laramie and will travel between the two locations.
This expansion plan comes as legislators meet at the state Capitol during their budget session.
Assuming that Gov. Mark Gordon's budget request, which includes such money, is OK'd by lawmakers, IMPACT 307's local staffer could start this summer, said Schmechel. The governor's office did not immediately comment.
The business backdrop is a bright future for venture capital funding of startups in Wyoming, experts say. IMPACT 307 plans to expand to other counties that also have a community college.
"This is the first of many" such additional incubators, Schmechel said in a telephone interview. Although the LCCC location will become a full-fledged fourth incubation center, he said that "for the time being, we’re looking at Cheyenne being a spoke off of the Laramie hub."
During the coronavirus pandemic, "we have seen a significant uptick in the number of companies that are growing and developing here in Cheyenne," Schmechel noted of a trend also observed by others. He envisions "a one-stop shop for people in Cheyenne who want to start a company."
This initiative, like other tech incubators, acts as a kind of first home for new firms with ambitions to expand staff and revenue and develop a new (or, in some cases, their first) product. This program calls it "business counseling," in which upstart businesses get advice and coaching and a physical space. Success stories then get investments, such as from venture capitalists, and move into their own facilities.
"We are seeing a marked increase in venture capital here in Wyoming" during the pandemic, Schmechel observed.
State and other officials welcomed IMPACT 307's expansion.
"The development of IMPACT Cheyenne is not just the natural outcome of a great partnership with LCCC, it is one of the early deliverables that UW and the community colleges committed to under Governor Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) Initiative,” UW Associate Vice President Steve Farkas said in a release. He did not respond to requests for further comment.
LCCC President Joe Schaffer said that “we’re seeing great benefits to the Cheyenne community as a whole, as well as for LCCC students, with this collaboration with UW. This new space is a model that we hope gets duplicated across the state.”