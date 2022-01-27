LARAMIE – Nadia Dworian, a University of Wyoming undergraduate student from Anchorage, Alaska, will work with U.S. Gold Corp. on the Copper King Gold Project, located near Curt Gowdy State Park in southeast Wyoming.
“I’m really excited and honored to be presented with this opportunity,” said Dworian, who is completing her bachelor’s degree in geology and geophysics, in a news release. “I am interested in this site and look forward to seeing what the project will yield. This also is a tremendous opportunity to take what I have learned in the classroom and apply it to a real-life situation, which will aid my career in geology.”
Dworian will be tasked with identifying, describing and documenting mineralization and associated alteration assemblages from the CK Mine. The project will then fund a UW graduate student to collect subsequent data and provide supporting analysis over a two-year period.
Recognized as an outstanding student, Dworian was the recipient of the Mineralogical Society of America’s Undergraduate Prize and brings knowledge and experience that are distinct to the project. Last summer, she worked directly on the CK Gold Project as a junior geologist for Hard Rock Consulting. She conducted fieldwork, including mapping, core logging, core cutting and chip logs.
For the current project, Dworian will work with supervisor Simone Runyon, a UW Department of Geology and Geophysics assistant professor, and Fred McLaughlin, the interim director of UW’s School of Energy Resources Center for Economic Geology Research.