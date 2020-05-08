LARAMIE – University of Wyoming students have elected Riley Talamantes, a current junior in political science from Whittier, California, as the president of the Associated Students of UW.
Courtney Titus, a secondary English education and psychology junior from Cheyenne, was elected ASUW vice president.
Talamantes will preside over the student government that oversees a budget of more than $1 million, including funding for a variety of student programs. She also will serve as an ex-officio member on the UW Board of Trustees.
UW students also elected ASUW senators, who serve on various committees and represent their colleges in budgetary and policy matters affecting all UW students.
Those elected from Cheyenne, followed by their major and college, include: Colter Anderson, economics, Business; Caley Galipeau, nursing, Health Sciences; Cooper Perryman, civil engineering, Engineering and Applied Science; Jordan Pierson, agricultural business, and Hunter Swilling, molecular biology, both Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Kevin Sawyer, elementary/special education, and Jason Wilkins, secondary social studies education, both Education.