LARAMIE – Wyoming residents have steadily changing opinions regarding the use and possession of marijuana, according to a new survey by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming.
More than half (54%) of Wyoming residents now say they support allowing adults in Wyoming to legally possess marijuana for personal use. This continues the steady increase in support observed from 2014, 2016 and 2018, when support rose from 37% to 41% to 49%, respectively.
Looking across age groups, there is a clear pattern of younger age groups expressing more support for marijuana legalization. Support decreases as age increases – this observed pattern is a statistically significant trend, according to a news release.
There is popular support among younger Wyoming residents, with a majority of 18- to 24-year-olds (67%), 25- to 34-year-olds (74%), 35- to 44-year-olds (68%) and 55- to 64-year-olds (51%) supporting legalization. Support for legalization falls below a majority of those aged 45-55 (45%), 65-74 (40%) and 75-older (30%).
According to Rodney Wambeam, a senior research scientist at WYSAC, the support for recreational marijuana use reflects a decrease in the perceived risk or harm related to the drug.
As was the case in 2018, a large majority (85%) of Wyoming residents say they support the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, if a doctor prescribes it. This has remained steady from 2018, when 86% reported that they support this.
Three-quarters of Wyoming residents (75%) believe that people convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana should not serve time in jail. This has increased from 69% in 2018 and from 66% in 2014.