LARAMIE – Four University of Wyoming graduates will be honored by the UW Alumni Association and the Office of the President for their professional achievements and support of the university during homecoming, Sept. 25-30.
Hamid Khan, Caitlin Long and Phil Nicholas are the recipients of the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award, and Charlotte Hearne Davis is the 2023 Medallion Service Award recipient. John Easterbrook Jr. also has been selected as a Distinguished Alumnus. Due to a scheduling conflict, he will be recognized during the 2024 homecoming celebration.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni who have achieved excellence in their profession; appreciate the impact of their UW education; and are people of integrity, stature and demonstrated ability.
The Medallion Service Award recognizes outstanding service to the university. The award honors alumni or friends of UW who are people of integrity and stature and who have unselfishly given of their time, talent and support.
Khan, who grew up in Worland and Sheridan, completed his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1998 at UW, then earned his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School. Khan now serves as a judicial education attorney for the Federal Judicial Center, the education and research agency for the federal judiciary, located in Washington, D.C. Additionally, he is an international consultant for the American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative, which helps to protect women’s rights in Islamic marriage contracts. Khan also serves as an adjunct professor of Islamic law at the University of Michigan Law School.
Long grew up in Laramie, earning her bachelor’s degree in political economy in 1990 and earn a master’s degree in public policy and a law degree from Harvard, both in 1994. For 20-plus years, Long had a high-level finance career in New York including Salomon Brothers, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley. In 2019, Long moved back to Wyoming to found Custodia Bank, which aims to provide banking and financial services for customers navigating the digital asset frontier.
Nicholas grew up in Lander. After attending college in Oregon, he returned to Wyoming. Nicholas earned his J.D. from UW in 1979 and settled down to raise a family and practice law, founding Nicholas and Tangeman in Laramie. He also served in the Wyoming Legislature starting in 1997 in the House of Representatives for eight years, followed by the Senate for 12 years.
Hearne Davis served the university for 34 years, all in mentorship roles for students, including as associate dean of students. She was born in Hanna but moved to Laramie in high school. Hearne Davis earned her bachelor’s degree, with honors, from the College of Commerce and Industry in 1960 and her master’s degree in counselor education in 1964. Aside from a six-year stint as a high school teacher and counselor in Glendora, Calif., her entire career was based in Wyoming.
