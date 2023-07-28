LARAMIE – Four University of Wyoming graduates will be honored by the UW Alumni Association and the Office of the President for their professional achievements and support of the university during homecoming, Sept. 25-30.

Hamid Khan, Caitlin Long and Phil Nicholas are the recipients of the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award, and Charlotte Hearne Davis is the 2023 Medallion Service Award recipient. John Easterbrook Jr. also has been selected as a Distinguished Alumnus. Due to a scheduling conflict, he will be recognized during the 2024 homecoming celebration.

