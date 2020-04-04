LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming will pay its 2,200 student workers through the end of the spring semester, an amount expected to total about $1.5 million, the school announced in a news release Wednesday.
The news comes as part of the university’s $2 million initiative to provide students with “financial security” amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“Many UW students have been dramatically impacted by this event, particularly those students who faced financial and food insecurity before the effects of this crisis took hold,” Acting UW President Neil Theobald said in a statement. “For many, the university has served as the primary resource for not only educational needs, but also critical amenities, such as housing, food and technology. Our students have entrusted us with their well-being, and we will not let them down.”
Students will take classes remotely for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to stay-at-home orders in at least 38 states across the country, though Wyoming has not yet taken the measure. Because of that, student work positions have been severely limited or eliminated completely.
“Given their transition to online work and learning outside of Laramie, we are allowing students and their supervisors time to work through any student employment issues,” UW spokesman Chad Baldwin told the Boomerang.
UW also has launched an emergency fund for students who may have issues staying enrolled that is expected to equal at least $500,000 total. The Associated Students of UW also will distribute $163,000 to students that responded to a notice that they would be eligible for stipends.
The status of non-student workers at the university remains murkier on a few levels, however. To Baldwin’s knowledge, no employees with benefits have had pay reductions or seen their positions eliminated, he said. Non-benefitted employees, however, may not be as fortunate, as, “it appears that some (of those) employees have seen a reduction in hours or positions eliminated.”
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) was recently passed by the federal government to provide paid leave to employees for matters pertaining directly to COVID-19 from April 1 through Dec. 31.
Under the legislation, certain employers must provide up to 80 hours of paid sick leave to employees at full salary if personally experiencing coronavirus symptoms or if they are quarantined, and 80 hours of paid leave at two-thirds salary if caring for an individual that is quarantined, has coronavirus symptoms or is caring for a child whose school or provider has been closed due to the virus.
At the moment, Baldwin says UW is still sorting out how the new law will affect it and its employees.
“All I can tell you right now is that extraordinary efforts are being made to allow non-student UW employees to continue working, and working remotely wherever possible,” Baldwin said.