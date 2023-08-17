LARAMIE – The Hydrogen Energy Research Center in the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources is set to lead a collaborative project integrating a produced water thermal desalinization technology, along with autothermal or steam methane reforming for efficient hydrogen production.

Partnered with Los Alamos National Laboratory; Engineering, Procurement and Construction LLC and Williams, one of the nation’s largest energy infrastructure companies, the project aims to demonstrate hydrogen production using water produced during oil and gas extraction.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus