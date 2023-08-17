LARAMIE – The Hydrogen Energy Research Center in the University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources is set to lead a collaborative project integrating a produced water thermal desalinization technology, along with autothermal or steam methane reforming for efficient hydrogen production.
Partnered with Los Alamos National Laboratory; Engineering, Procurement and Construction LLC and Williams, one of the nation’s largest energy infrastructure companies, the project aims to demonstrate hydrogen production using water produced during oil and gas extraction.
“Water is a very valuable resource in Wyoming and in the arid West,” H2ERC Director Eugene Holubnyak said in a news release. “Hydrogen production requires water to produce, so, if we are able to utilize water that would be normally considered a waste product from oil and gas production and turn it into a value-added resource for another energy-producing technology, we are effectively helping two different energy industries in Wyoming while conserving an indispensable resource.”
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management recently announced that the project had been selected to negotiate a nearly $5 million award as part of the expanded “Clean Hydrogen Production, Storage, Transport and Utilization to Enable a Net-Zero Carbon Economy” funding opportunity with cost share among the project partners, bringing the total endeavor up to $10 million.
