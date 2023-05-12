...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
UW trustees approve distribution plan for pay raises
LARAMIE – University of Wyoming staff members making less than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,900, along with additional increases based upon merit, market and compression issues, following action by the UW Board of Trustees.
Staff members making more than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,400, and faculty members will see their base pay rise by $1,200, under the plan approved Thursday by the trustees.
The raises are made possible with an appropriation of $12.27 million annually from the Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon.
Set to take effect in the fiscal year that begins July 1, the raises constitute a second straight year of salary enhancements made possible by legislative appropriations and represent the second year of a UW salary plan initiated last year.