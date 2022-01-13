Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
UW trustees authorize launch of new School of Computing
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s commitment to raise its performance in computing and technology took a major step forward Thursday with the creation of a new School of Computing.
UW’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to authorize the launch of the new academic unit. Reporting to the provost, it initially will be housed in the College of Engineering and Applied Science to accelerate its development. Eventually, the School of Computing will become a separate unit similar to the School of Energy Resources and Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, with its own dean and interdisciplinary connections across the university.
“Computing’s impact is found in virtually every discipline today, and new data science technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain are starting to transform every academic discipline, every industry and every aspect of modern society,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a news release. “Access to world-class infrastructure and workforce training in computing and data is critical for Wyoming citizens and for UW’s students. The School of Computing will be the catalyst for the university to emerge as a leader in rural computing and data science, and to generate additional revenue streams and industry partnerships.”
The school will begin operations immediately, including appointment of an interim director, hiring of initial staff members and advertising for faculty members. One-time funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocated by Gov. Mark Gordon will be used to accelerate the development of the school.