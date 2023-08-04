CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees and the Wyoming Community College Commission held a special joint meeting at Casper College on Wednesday.
The joint meeting was convened to explore new opportunities for partnership and to identify ways to improve communication and coordination across Wyoming’s higher education institutions.
UW board members and community college commissioners were joined by the executive council of the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees, all eight community college presidents, the executive director of the WCCC and representatives from Gov. Mark Gordon's office.
Discussions touched on many topics relevant to Wyoming’s higher education ecosystem; particular attention was paid to transferability between the community colleges and UW, as well as the impacts and outcomes of the community colleges’ Bachelor of Applied Science degrees.
All parties agreed that the colleges and the university must prioritize transfer-friendly policies and support services to ensure that Wyomingites can successfully meet their educational goals.
Finally, the distinction in missions showed up as a consistent thread throughout. In response to this discussion, WCCC Chairwoman Megan Goetz clarified that economic development is a statutory role for the colleges, whereas the state constitution provides the university, as a land grant and flagship institution, a clear research and outreach role.
