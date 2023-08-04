CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees and the Wyoming Community College Commission held a special joint meeting at Casper College on Wednesday.

The joint meeting was convened to explore new opportunities for partnership and to identify ways to improve communication and coordination across Wyoming’s higher education institutions.

