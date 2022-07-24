Getting their UW bearings

Hannilyn Kersenbrock, left, and Alyssa Samuelson were incoming University of Wyoming freshmen in August 2021 trying to navigate their way around campus. Greg Johnson/ Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE – A rapidly changing world both in and outside Wyoming is impacting the University of Wyoming, and trustees are considering how UW can adapt.

Trustees and other university representatives shared during their retreat earlier this month in Pinedale views on how the university can keep up with the times during a period of extreme technological advancement and social polarization. Highlights include increasing focus on faculty and programming as well as retaining and recruiting students to UW and to become part of Wyoming’s workforce after graduation.

Abby Vander Graaff covers the the University of Wyoming for the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus