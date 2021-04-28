LARAMIE – A virtual event to observe this year’s National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will be held Wednesday, May 5. The University of Wyoming’s Native American Education, Research and Cultural Center sponsors the event.
The program, intended to foster awareness and conversation around the nationwide issue, is at noon. To register for the virtual event, visit https://tinyurl.com/n9darcjt.
Among the program’s speakers are MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous women) family advocate Cheryl Horn, an Assiniboine tribal member; Rep. Ruth Anna Buffalo, a Native citizen of Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara heritage; education consultant Lynette St. Clair, an Eastern Shoshone tribal member; and Lynnette Grey Bull, director and founder of Not Our Native Daughters, a Northern Arapaho/Hunkpapa Lakota tribal member.
Wyoming Rep. Andrea Clifford, a Northern Arapaho/Cheyenne River Lakota tribal member, will moderate the panel discussion.
“The virtual format of this year’s event will allow participation within UW as well as in surrounding communities and beyond,” says Reinette Tendore, director of the NAERCC and Native American Program adviser.
For more information, call Tendore at 307-766-8988 or email reinette@uwyo.edu; or call Patricia Rader at 307-766-8957 or email prader@uwyo.edu.