LARAMIE – University of Wyoming Libraries has partnered with the Wyoming State Library and county libraries to provide free access to Pronunciator, the world’s most comprehensive language-learning service.
The Pronunciator app hosts 164 languages to learn, including American Sign Language and English as a Second Language, and 146 home languages to learn them in.
Pronunciator includes personalized courses, movies, music and more. UW community members and Wyoming residents can connect to these resources from their computers and mobile devices.
UW students, faculty and staff can access Pronunciator at https://uwyo.libguides.com/language-learning. Library patrons throughout the state can access Pronunciator with their WYLD library accounts.
UW users also get access to Pronunciator’s companion app, Bluebird, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Bluebird focuses on teaching languages hands-free via interactive audio lessons. Bluebird also can create personalized audio lessons based on occupational or personal interests. For more information about the app, go to https://bluebirdlanguages.com.
For more information about Pronunciator, visit www.pronunciator.com.