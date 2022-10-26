Sheridan VA

The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center, pictured in June. Traces Davis/for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

SHERIDAN (WNE) – A lawsuit filed in federal court last week alleges staff members at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center here covered up the cause of death of a resident of the facility in 2020.

According to the complaint filed by Barbara Pierson, personal representative of the estate, Navy veteran John A. Behles “suffered a catastrophic or traumatic event – likely either an assault or a drop/fall from a patient lift – that resulted in a severe traumatic head injury.” The cause of death for Behles, though, was listed as bronchopneumonia.

