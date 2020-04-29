CHEYENNE – May is Mental Health Awareness Month. And now, more than ever, the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping veterans safe from exposure to the coronavirus.
To help reduce the risk of infection at the facility, the Cheyenne VA asks that veterans use VA’s online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions. This will help protect veterans from contracting COVID-19 while enabling providers at Cheyenne VA to focus on care for veterans with the most acute needs.
VA offers veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:
Mental Health Information Hotline: The local hotline is available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to help answer any questions veterans might have about the options available for receiving mental health service at this time. Dial 307-631-8907 to talk to a Cheyenne VA staff member about options for receiving mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veteran Virtual Peer Support and Other Groups: The Cheyenne VA website lists a wide range of virtual weekly meetings of veterans that veterans may join. Some are simply gatherings of veterans getting to know and support each other, while others are therapy groups which meet to discuss a specific area of interest. Call the Mental Health Information Hotline at 307-631-8907 to learn about joining any virtual group.
Telephone or Video Appointments: Veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments – and may receive care at home – using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
Prescription Refills and Safety: Veterans may request prescription renewals, refills and order shipments of medications to their homes by calling 866-420-6337 or by using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.
Mental Health Information and Resources: VA provides information on ways for veterans and their families to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak. Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.
Text Message Reminders: Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans may enroll in the app at mobile.va.gov/annie.
Mental Health Month: This May, VA is observing Mental Health Month by emphasizing that “Now is the time.” Even during the coronavirus outbreak, veterans can still prioritize their mental health. Veterans and their families can visit www.MakeTheConnection.net/MHM to learn more about mental health resources and hear stories of recovery from other veterans.
Veterans Crisis Line: There are specially trained responders ready to help veterans, family members and active duty service members, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. To speak to a qualified and caring VA responder, call 800-273-8255 and Press 1; send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder, or start a confidential online-chat session at www.VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.
For more information on ways for veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus.