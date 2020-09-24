CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System has started giving flu shots to staff and veterans, and have a number of opportunities for veterans to get their free flu vaccination.
Those wishing to get a flu shot from the Cheyenne VA Medical Center can do so during normal business hours from Monday to Friday in the center’s Ambulatory Care wing.
Veterans can also obtain a drive-thru flu shot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Nov. 30, by appointment only. Another option allows veterans to obtain a shot without scheduling an appointment, and that time frame runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.
Another drive-thru clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Veterans can also get a flu shot at their next scheduled VA appointment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that persons age 6 months or older receive a flu shot. All veterans, regardless of age, should get a flu shot.
Additional information for flu vaccinations can be found below or on the VA’s website, https://www.cheyenne.va.gov/news/flushots.asp.
For non-VA options, enrolled veterans can choose from more than 60,000 community locations to get a free flu shot by following this link: https://www.va.gov/find-locations.