CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center will honor active duty military members, police officers and all veterans Friday, May 15, with a military appreciation vehicle parade.
“This is an exciting opportunity for veterans to see their families and the Cheyenne community who have always been so supportive,” Zachary Bergman, recreational therapist for the facility, said in a news release
According to Bergman, the veterans living in the Community Living Center have spent more than two months in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent them from being infected. Visitors will not be allowed to stop to visit; however, a smile from behind the wheel and honk of the horn will go a long way in celebrating our active-duty military, police officers and veterans.
The short parade will begin at the Brimmer Skate Park parking lot at 2 p.m., and will be escorted by the Cheyenne VA Police Department around the Circle of Flags, and out of the facility onto Pershing Boulevard.
The event will proceed regardless of weather, and individuals wishing to participate should arrive at Brimmer Skate Park parking lot between 1:30 and 2 p.m. All participants must remain in their vehicles to maintain social distancing while driving through the facility grounds.