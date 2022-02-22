CHEYENNE – A bill that would allow for military members who are discharged solely based on refusal of a COVID-19 vaccine to be considered honorably discharged is one step closer to becoming state law.
House Bill 82, “Military discharge and benefits,” passed by a 7-1 vote Tuesday in the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Sue Wilson, R-Cheyenne.
“In September, President Biden announced that he would be requiring COVID vaccines for federal employees, including the military,” Wilson told the committee. “Personally, I think that was a bad idea, but I don’t argue that the Commander in Chief has the ability to make decisions for the force.”
The bill, she said, is not directed at whether anyone supports vaccines, but solely seeks to restore benefits to Wyoming veterans that could be revoked if a discharge was deemed punitive based solely on vaccine refusal. The bill was not brought to her by members of the military, but one she pursued of her own accord, she noted.
“In September, there was a quote from the Army spokesman lieutenant colonel in the Army Times that ‘continued refusal could result in court marshal,'” Wilson said. “We are not in charge of what the federal government does, but we can affect what happens in Wyoming.”
Per capita, Wyoming has the fourth-highest population in terms of its number of veterans, she said.
“Obviously, this is of interest to them,” Wilson said.
Wilson said the bill would simply state that if a service member is discharged with something lower than an honorable discharge solely because of refusal to get a COVID vaccine, for purposes of Wyoming benefits and exemptions, that would be counted as an honorable discharge.
When asked by Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, about the current procedure for discharge based on refusal of a vaccine, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general of the Wyoming National Guard, explained.
“This has not been approved by the governor yet, but my intent right now is if we are to discharge folks based on refusal to take the vaccine, it will be under honorable conditions, it will be an honorable discharge,” Porter said.
“So with that in mind, it would make this moot, correct?” Henderson said.
Porter said it would be, for the Wyoming Guard. However, the bill also would apply for an Army member discharged elsewhere upon return to Wyoming, where that person may seek benefits only eligible to those with an honorable discharge, Porter said.
He further explained that the proposed legislation change would have no applicability to military service members in any other states, but would apply across the board to Wyoming benefits.
“I have thought a lot about how do you approach this,” Porter said, after stating that he is in favor of HB 82. “The vast majority of our force has taken the vaccination, saying, ‘Hey, listen, this is what I was told to do.’
“We also have a good portion of the force that this is an individual decision that they just can’t get to. They have deployed, served honorably, have done all the things the United States has asked of them,” Porter said.
“When it came down to the ultimate decision of, can you remain the force or not? Where I came down was that if you are not going to be able to take the vaccination and be ready, we are going to have to part ways. But we don’t have to part ways punitively," Porter said. "We can shake your hand and say thank you for the services you have rendered.”
Henderson voted against the bill, and Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Casper, was absent.