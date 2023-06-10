CHEYENNE – On Monday, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will begin valve repair work on East Carlson Street that will result in a full closure between Powderhouse Road and Sycamore Road.
This closure is expected to last approximately three days.
A detour will be in place, and residential access will be accommodated. The BOPU thanks residents for their patience as it makes repairs and improves water service to the area.
