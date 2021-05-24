CHEYENNE – The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame’s exhibition "Hard Twist: Western Ranch Women" from honoree Barbara Van Cleve is going on display at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne.
The exhibition will be shown from May 28 through July 9.
The exhibit features more than 62 black-and-white photographs depicting the tough and resilient side of ranch women of the American West. The photos feature 29 ranch women, including five Cowgirl Honorees: Jan Youren, Ruby Gobble, Gretchen Sammis, Bobby Brooks Kramer, Fern Sawyer and Linda Mitchell Davis.
Visitors will enjoy a guided tour of the exhibit available on a special mobile website and hear the remarkable stories behind several of the photographs directly from Van Cleve.
Inspired by her mother, Van Cleve identified the lack of published photographs of women ranchers. She spent much of 1986-94 traveling the Rocky Mountain West on horseback, gathering images and interviews from women of the West in their natural elements – out on the range, ranch or at rodeos.
From her travels, she created the book, “Hard Twist: Western Ranch Women in 1995,” from which the exhibition was created. The term refers to the old manila hemp rope that is tightly twisted. Van Cleve recognized that the term can also refer to a small, compact, physically strong person that rarely breaks – much like women of the West.
For more information, call 307-778-7290 or visit https://www.cfdrodeo.com/visitor-information/.