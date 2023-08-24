UW student prepares COVID vaccine

Marcela Gramcko, a third-year University of Wyoming pharmacy student from Caracas, Venezuela, extracts the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation to vaccinate a patient.

 University of Wyoming/courtesy

A new school year is nearly upon us, and families are racing to complete their back-to-school to-do lists. But how many will get the required vaccines with COVID-19 skepticism still so high?

Initial data suggests the vast majority will.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus