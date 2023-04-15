CHEYENNE – A play exploring the complexities of human relationships and how chaotic they can be is coming to Laramie County Community College this month.

“God of Carnage,” or “Le Dieu du carnage” in the original French, is a 2008 play by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton. In the play, two married couples come together to discuss a fight their sons had on a playground. What the characters hoped would be a civil affair devolves as the veneer of civilization comes off and the parents end up behaving worse than their children.

