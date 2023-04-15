CHEYENNE – A play exploring the complexities of human relationships and how chaotic they can be is coming to Laramie County Community College this month.
“God of Carnage,” or “Le Dieu du carnage” in the original French, is a 2008 play by Yasmina Reza and translated by Christopher Hampton. In the play, two married couples come together to discuss a fight their sons had on a playground. What the characters hoped would be a civil affair devolves as the veneer of civilization comes off and the parents end up behaving worse than their children.
“In the play, over the course of an evening, we get to see how there are disagreements between the couples, there are disagreements within the couples — no one is really on the same page,” said Jason Pasqua, LCCC Theatre instructor, in a news release.
The cast of four LCCC students has done excellent work with complex characters and subject matter, Pasqua said.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. April 20-22 and April 27-29 in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and will be available at lccc.wy.edu/theatretickets. Admission is free for students. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, by emailing boxoffice@lccc.wy.edu or by calling 307-432-1626.
“God of Carnage” contains adult content and themes.