CHEYENNE – Live entertainment will never be the same after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Laramie County event venues are already feeling the effects.
In March, the first statewide public health order went into effect, shuttering all performing arts venues, in addition to businesses and schools. The stage lights then came back on later in the spring, but as the number of active cases grew in Wyoming, and Laramie County specifically, throughout the fall, the limitations have become progressively stricter.
As of Nov. 24, Gov. Mark Gordon’s latest health order went into effect, limiting indoor gatherings with social distancing measures in place to 25% venue capacity, with a maximum of 100 people. Cheyenne venues that were already taking a financial hit suddenly were faced with an even smaller number of tickets they could sell.
“It’s been a huge difference, a huge cut in our revenue,” said Todd Martin, managing director for the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, which owns and operates Mary Godfrey Playhouse and the Atlas Theatre. “We’re down pretty substantially as far as ticket sales in comparison to what we were doing last year.”
Part of that is due to the seating arrangement at the Atlas, where CLTP’s current production of “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular” is being staged. On the main floor of the downtown Cheyenne theater, the seating is for tables that seat six people. Because the health order also forbids people from sitting with others outside their own household, if CLTP sells part of that table to a family of four, the theater company can’t sell the other two seats.
Those tables of six also have to have six feet of space between them, which limits the number of tables that can fit on the floor.
The Lincoln, Cheyenne’s only music-specific venue, opened in August after two years of renovations to the historic theater. Co-owner Jon Jelinek said his box office hasn’t been selling single tickets – unless a show isn’t sold out and there are spots available on the day of a show – because it limits ticket sales too much. Otherwise, ticket sales are limited to groups of two to six people, and on the main floor, the venue currently only hosts high-top tables for four or six, spread six feet apart from one another in what would otherwise be a standing room-only section.
“It’s nowhere where we expected to be,” he said. “Having to open up at a very, very limited capacity was very much a challenge. It’s also not allowed us to book the shows we want to book because the numbers just don’t make sense with a cap of 250 (now 100).”
A Wyoming or Colorado-based band can easily support a small crowd, which is why most of the acts playing The Lincoln have been regional, but Jelinek said the venue could never afford a would-be touring national act with its current maximum capacity of 100 people.
“Having those (regional) shows, we’re basically able to do what we’re able to do, pay our bills, pay our employees, things like that,” Jelinek said. “It’s enough that it keeps the doors open, but recently there have been quite a few acts postponing because of the large spike we’ve had.”
It also affects the types of shows CLTP – which currently has a capacity of around 70 at the Atlas – can produce. Martin said the company recently swapped out its production of “The Phantom Tollbooth” scheduled for February because it would have required too large of a cast. Instead, the company plans on staging “The Brave Little Tailor,” which is still a family show like “The Phantom Tollbooth,” but is a cast of five rather than 20-25.
“In terms of main stage productions, we haven’t been able to produce anything we were planning on,” Martin said. “We just couldn’t rationalize trying to produce a show like that (“The Phantom Tollbooth”) at this point. We had no real way of knowing we could keep everyone safe. … It’s disappointing, but we’re trying to provide the entertainment we can provide at this point, as long as we can do it safely.”
Staging smaller shows with around a quarter of the audience they’re used to has been hard on CLTP patrons and volunteers, but Martin said he’s been pleasantly surprised by the resiliency of the community theater’s team and its supporters. The programming committee is currently looking at all its options for next year, and even though he’s optimistic about a vaccine come spring, Martin said his team won’t be surprised if they have to drum up another year’s worth of backup plans.
The Cheyenne Civic Center reopened its doors after nearly five months on Aug. 8 for the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s rescheduled “Mahler & Beethoven” concert, but the venue has yet to return to hosting the national touring acts that usually fill its schedule. Instead, this fall, it hosted another CSO concert, as well as a series of scary movie screenings for Halloween.
The Cheyenne All-City Children’s Chorus’ “Peace” concert last night was moved from South High School’s auditorium to the Civic Center for more room to social distance (according to the order, both venues could host 100 people maximum, but using the Civic Center allowed families of all sizes more than six feet of space between one another). But the next confirmed event, a stand-up comedy show starring Jo Koy, isn’t scheduled to take place until March 20.
Civic Center officials could not be reached for comment for this story.
Dan Ange, events director for Event Center at Archer, said capacity is much harder to determine at his venue because of its format. The 50,000-square-foot main room boasts a standing capacity of just under 7,000, but as an essentially empty building, in theory he can be flexible with the amount of chairs, vendor tables, etc. that come in. Its only remaining event in 2020 is an indoor drive-in screening of “Elf” on Saturday, Dec. 19, and for that event they’ve been granted permission for a capacity of 72 cars.
Ange added that planning ahead is difficult for the Archer team because they’re dealing with both in-house and outside event planners. Internally, they can be more flexible, but it takes a great deal of coordination with the outside organizations that want to book trade shows and other large-scale events to determine if they can have enough social distancing and sanitation procedures in place to host them.
“We’re currently planning on doing our first farm and ranch show in February and sports expo in March, and at this point we are planning and reaching out to respective vendors, but we’re taking it a couple weeks at a time,” he said. “We know where we’re at today will be different come show time for those events.”
Another challenge with planning larger events during a pandemic is that many vendors come from out of the county or even out of state, and restrictions in their own community could limit participation. Ange said all he and his coworkers can do is work with renters to find a way to move forward with their events within guidelines.
Ever since the week of the November election, the Event Center at Archer has switched gears from its usual trade shows and agricultural events to host the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department’s free COVID-19 testing site. That’s been going well, Ange said, adding that it would be logical to use the space for a vaccination site in 2021 if that’s of interest to the distributors.
“It’s been great being able to at least help nurses and staff doing the testing, keeping them out of the elements and helping them do their job,” he said.