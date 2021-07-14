CHEYENNE – Verizon-Cellular Plus in Cheyenne will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Our goal is to help make it a little easier for families to get these essential supplies so that students can start off the school year prepared and confident,” said President Adam Kimmet in a news release.
The Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program incorporates employees, customers and their vendor partners. They organized an internal employee donation program and are also accepting donations from guests in the stores to help as many families as possible. Donations stay local, so each backpack that is donated at a specific location will be distributed to children in that same area.
No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack, and a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.
Cellular Plus is located at 300 E. Lincolnway, next to Arby’s in Cheyenne.