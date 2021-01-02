Veteran starts trek from Cheyenne to Denver to raise cancer awareness

CHEYENNE – Former Marine and New Jersey Native Jim Hickey has seen the “excruciating” effects of cancer firsthand – losing his father to prostate cancer and seeing his brother diagnosed with the same disease six months later.
So for more than 20 years, he’s trekked across the country to raise awareness for different types of cancer and people facing those illnesses. From D.C. to Philadelphia, Chicago to St. Louis and most recently, San Diego to Los Angeles, Hickey has walked hundreds upon hundreds of miles in the wind, snow and rain to show cancer patients they’re not alone.
On New Year’s Day, with a spirit of solidarity in the brisk Wyoming air, Hickey joined together with the family and friends of Justin Smithey, a 21-year-old Colorado man who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in September.
From the steps of the Wyoming Capitol on Friday afternoon, Hickey began the 108-mile walk to Denver in order to raise awareness for the type of cancer Smithey is facing, which his mother Taryn Yost said was only discovered four years ago and is unsurvivable.
When Smithey learned what Hickey was all about, he said he was shocked that a random stranger would go to such great lengths to support him.
“As soon as he started explaining what he does and what he’s been through, it just opened my eyes,” Smithey said. “All he wants to do is raise awareness and just support me, and it just showed me that there’s still good people out there.”
In addition bringing attention to diffuse midline gliomas – the type of aggressive, inoperable tumor Smithey has – Hickey is promoting a GoFundMe page for Smithey, where folks can donate at https://tinyurl.com/smitheyGFM.
Yost said their family is holding out hope that the Mayo Clinic can look at her son’s case, but that care would come at a great cost, on top of the medical bills the family already faces.
Having gone through this experience with her son, Yost added that they hope the walk will bring more attention to the lesser known types of cancer.
“We need to raise awareness that there’s more types of cancer than breast cancer that need to be supported,” she said, adding that they’ll “hope and pray that they can do something for him at the Mayo Clinic.”
As the large group put on t-shirts designed for Hickey’s walk, it was evident how strong Smithey’s support system is. Tearing up as she described him as a “good kid,” his grandma Vera Ranch said Smithey has kept his spirits high since the diagnosis.
Still, she said, “It’s been tough.”
It’s that same experience that Hickey resonates with and that draws him to keep walking. Reflecting on what he went through with his own father, Hickey said he knows exactly what it’s like.
“It’s this helpless feeling,” Hickey said. “You know, you’re thinking, ‘Why? Why are we going through this?”
Hickey’s journey has touched the hearts of people across the country; he said he’s stayed in over 150 different people’s homes who were kind enough to let him crash there. It also resonated with People Ready industrial staffing company, which has locations across the Front Range.
People Ready now employs Hickey when he needs work in the area and will have teams that join him on the journey in the cities they’re located in on his walk to Denver. For Hickey, having a point person on walks increases his safety and lessens the uncertainty he usually faces on the road.
Ultimately, the team at People Ready said they simply stepped up because they believe in his mission.
“We got all of our branches involved, took him out for lunch and just got to know him and his story with what he’s doing raising money for cancer awareness,” People Ready Manager Denny Necessary said. “I think the most inspirational part was the fact that he doesn’t even know Justin; he’s just a stranger. During this time we’re going through as a country and as a world, it’s good to see this kind of positivity. We wanted to cling onto it.”
People Ready Specialist Penny Preston agreed, saying, “He took a very negative situation for him years ago when his father passed away, and turned it into a positive message that we all can live by and learn from.”