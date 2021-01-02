Veteran starts trek from Cheyenne to Denver to raise cancer awareness

Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Sunny early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.