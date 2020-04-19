WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Internal Revenue Service, working in partnership with the Treasury Department and the Department of Veterans Affairs, announced Friday that recipients of VA benefits will automatically receive automatic Economic Impact Payments.
Veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefit payments from VA will receive a $1,200 Economic Impact Payment with no further action needed on their part. Timing of the payments is still being determined.
Moving VA recipients into the automatic payment category follows weeks of extensive cooperative work between VA, Treasury and IRS, as well as the Bureau of Fiscal Services, according to an IRS news release.
“Since many VA recipients typically aren’t required to file tax returns, the IRS had to work with these other government agencies to determine a way to quickly and accurately deliver Economic Impact Payments to this group,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in the release. “Additional programming work remains, but this step simplifies the process for VA recipients to quickly and easily receive these $1,200 payments automatically.”
In addition, the IRS announced that recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will automatically receive automatic Economic Impact Payments, as well. The IRS projects the payments for this group will go out no later than early May.